Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 wraps filming; director Abhishek Pathak pens heartwarming note

Taking to his Instagram page, Abhishek shared a few behind-the-scenes stills from the Drishyam 3 sets, and wrote, “For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way.”