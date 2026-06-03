Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 wraps filming; director Abhishek Pathak pens heartwarming note

On Monday, Drishyam 3 filmmaker Abhishek Pathak penned a heartwarming note, marking the completion of the final schedule of their film's shoot. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, Drishyam 3 is set to release on October 2.
Taking to his Instagram page, Abhishek shared a few behind-the-scenes stills from the Drishyam 3 sets, and wrote, “For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way.”
Acknowledging the challenges during the shoot, the director added, “There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story.”
The cast of Drishyam 3 also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the franchise in addition.
Besides directing, Abhishek has also written the film along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parvez Shaikh, and produced the film with Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare and Kumar Mangat Pathak.