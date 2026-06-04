Made in India: A Titan Story review: This exploration of a homegrown legacy works like clockwork

The series is adapted from Vinay Kamath’s book of the same name. Therefore, they arguably have the foundation laid out in front of them for it. Even then, many aspects of it could have ended up rather bland or timid had the makers not infused the material with genuine emotions, and if the actors failed to internalise these elements. For instance, take the visual of an inventor looking at the first-ever watch out of his manufacturing unit. It could have easily gone down a corny path, but you realise the weight of Xerxes Desai’s (Jim Sarbh) journey when his eyes gleam with excitement. It is obvious that Xerxes and his team have gone through many hurdles to reach here. However, what is not all that obvious is how much it means to him. The same goes for every other character in the series. The writing and the performances make the professional achievement seem a personal triumph.