Made in India: A Titan Story review: This exploration of a homegrown legacy works like clockwork

Made in India: A Titan Story Series Review:
“Time does not come and go; we come and we go…” said motivational speaker Shiv Khera. Prime Video’s Made in India: A Titan Story chronicles the real story behind the birth and rise of India’s largest watch manufacturer. It tells it with plenty of panache and poise. Imagine how an old-school series about the making of a watch brand might play out in an era with plenty of technological advancements. Despite the passage of time and all the progress that comes with it, the series is a reminder about how the core emotions behind an invention remain the same. It takes much passion, willpower, conviction, and unbridled energy to build a brand, an empire no less! The characters in Made in India: A Titan Story embody these qualities, which is partly why the series works like a charm.
Such material usually makes for dry treatment, and audiences who are familiar with corporate dramas in Indian cinema may have their reasons to be skeptical about Made in India (there is not much to boast about beyond Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story). However, director Robbie Grewal extracts top-notch performances from an A-list cast, thus ensuring that the show does not come across as a mere extension of a series of TED Talks. The gooseflesh feeling comes not from the story but rather its telling. The subtle writing also goes a long way towards ensuring that the story feels as authentic as the homegrown product it endorses.
Director: Robbie Grewal
Cast: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Kaveri Seth, Vaibhav Tatwawadi
The series is adapted from Vinay Kamath’s book of the same name. Therefore, they arguably have the foundation laid out in front of them for it. Even then, many aspects of it could have ended up rather bland or timid had the makers not infused the material with genuine emotions, and if the actors failed to internalise these elements. For instance, take the visual of an inventor looking at the first-ever watch out of his manufacturing unit. It could have easily gone down a corny path, but you realise the weight of Xerxes Desai’s (Jim Sarbh) journey when his eyes gleam with excitement. It is obvious that Xerxes and his team have gone through many hurdles to reach here. However, what is not all that obvious is how much it means to him. The same goes for every other character in the series. The writing and the performances make the professional achievement seem a personal triumph.
This emotional resonance is amazing because structurally, Made in India: A Titan Story, follows the linear progression of the story with the mechanical precision of the product at the heart of the plot. There are hardly any major twists or turns, partly because the Tata brand itself is so powerful to help ensure that the tide remains safe enough for Titan and the passionate team behind it. However, this corporate backing does not mean that the invention comes easy for the team behind Titan. Even as the destination appears obvious, there is just enough conflict and intrigue in the story to make the journey exciting and keep the audience invested for around six hours, without looking at the time.
Sarbh and his co-stars make the effort behind the process of overcoming the challenges palpable. Ultimately, these are people with families to take care of and other personal challenges to tackle amidst the professional endeavour. Much like the brand it promotes, Made in India does not forget that it also takes people to raise a brand and build a legacy, as much as the creative synergy that comes through their collaborations. Even when JRD Tata (Naseeruddin Shah) faces humiliation from a rival, the series treats it as a high-stakes event, making us root for the ultimate success of the brand.
It appears that the makers have used some cinematic liberty to make the story relatable for the audience. For example, a sequence from it reminds you of the story about a Ford executive insulting Ratan Tata, only for the latter to buy the same brand’s cars in an all-cash deal years later. There are also references that appear questionable for its period, such as one where a character quotes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Hasta la vista” line from the Terminator franchise. There is also a bit too much of Tata elevation that feels odd to listen to in 2026. However, the writing mostly remains authentic for the period and fills the characters with plenty of warmth.
Jim Sarbh is just a joy to watch here. Notice how the actor shifts seamlessly between ‘Mister Singh’ and ‘sir’ during an interaction with Tata board members or how he calls his longtime friend ‘Jeh’ (JRD Tata) as ‘sir’ at a corporate meeting. These subtle nuances show how much attention the makers and the actor himself have paid to the narrative and the world-building process. Then there is Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata. Each time the actor addresses his team in the series, you feel like he is in his element as not just a performer but also the business tycoon he represents. We must be grateful that Made in India exists, especially because it brings the great Naseeruddin Shah back to his very best. It is hard to remember the last time he felt this good in Indian cinema. Special mentions also to Kaveri Seth (who plays Titan marketing head Megha Mhatre with much grace) and Vaibhav Tatwawadi for marrying the vulnerability of Xerxes Desai’s longtime friend and right-hand man, Akash Bansal, with a sense of zealousness that feels appropriate.
Even the interactions that are not central to the story come through with a great deal of efficiency in Made in India: A Titan Story. All the actors play their parts with much poise and truthfulness. The use of old footage of the Bombay House and other parts of India and classic Hindi songs helps make the series an alluring time capsule in itself, immersing the audience completely in its late 20th-century world. All in all, the series about the creation of the machine behind the singular factor that stands still is one for the ages. It is a pitch you cannot refuse.