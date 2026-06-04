Veteran producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the age of 76, his family confirmed.

A prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, Nihalani was known for backing several successful commercial entertainers and for his long-standing association with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Govinda. Over the course of his career, he produced notable films such as Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, and Andaz.

In a statement, the family announced that his last rites would be held later in the day.

"With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on June 4, 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell," the statement said.

Nihalani began his journey in film production in the early 1980s with Haathkadi (1982), followed by Aandhi-Toofan (1985). He went on to produce a string of commercially successful films, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aankhen.

Among his most celebrated productions, Aankhen emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the 1990s, cementing Nihalani's reputation as a successful producer.

Beyond filmmaking, Nihalani also served as the chairman of the CBFC, a role that kept him at the centre of several debates surrounding film certification and censorship in India. His final production venture was Julie 2, which was released in 2017.

Nihalani's contributions to Hindi cinema spanned more than four decades, leaving a lasting impact on the industry both as a producer and as a film administrator.

(With inputs from ANI)