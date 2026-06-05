Bandar Movie Review: Tricky, messy, but worth a conversation

Bandar is a tricky film to make in other ways too. On one level, it feels unnecessary to broach a topic as sensitive as #MeToo (writers even place the narrative in 2018, when the movement exploded), without diving into it knee-deep. At the same time, the writers (Abhishek Banerjee and Sudip Sharma) and directors (Sakshi Mehta Lau is credited as co-director) make great attempts to keep the fire controlled, to convince us that they are not taking sides. The film resists creating overarching binaries out of its skewed perspective. Gayatri (A brilliant Sapna Pabbi) is hugely flawed, but also deeply hurt. The film goes out of its way to establish her as somewhat understandable in her misdeeds, if not justifiable. Samar is unduly imprisoned, but is nowhere close to being faultless. He has his own messy struggles with attachment issues, and has seemingly ruined many relationships owing to it. Samar’s days in prison are intermittently haunted by Gayatri’s voice, her arbitrary, philosophical musings which now beg for significance. And rather unfairly, in Samar’s head, Gayatri begins to take form of someone indestructible, something whose powering presence he cannot escape anymore.