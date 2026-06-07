AR Rahman pays musical tribute to BSF at Attari border ahead of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' release

Besides Ali, Rahman and Raina, the event was also attended by the film's producers -- Ananya Birla of Birla Studios and Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films.

The team dedicated the film's music album to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces personnel.

Ali said the performance was "an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all."

"We are very happy that we had the chance to welcome A R Rahman to Punjab for the first time, here in Attari. He had never been to Punjab before that. It is our fortune that he came here and her performed at the Attari border. No other artist had this honour.

And the film that we have made, Main Vaapas Aaunga, it is about the Partition, which Punjab knows very well.

"It is one such love story, a heart-warming story. This name because those who left their homes during the Partition, they made this promise. Many left letters outside their homes, left their jewellery with neighbours, their children with their neighbours... We played the music from the movie and we dedicated this to the BSF and all the armed forces of India," Ali told reporters here.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and draws on stories of love and longing from that era.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Raina in the lead roles.

Its music is composed by Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, reuniting the trio that previously collaborated on Rockstar, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12.

(With inputs from PTI)