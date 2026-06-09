Poster of Arshad Warsi's next Jeevan Bheema Yojana out

Actor Arshad Warsi is set to star in a double role in the upcoming crime comedy thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana.
The actor will feature alongside Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz and Pooja Chopra according to a press release.
The film is directed by Abhishek Dogra and explores the themes of greed, desperation, love, and the consequences of one seemingly perfect decision gone terribly wrong.
It follows the life of Jeevan and his wife Yojana, a couple struggling under mounting debt. Their fortunes seem set to change when they discover Bheema, a stranger who looks exactly like Jeevan. What begins as a seemingly foolproof plan to fake Jeevan's death and claim an insurance payout soon spirals out of control when the man presumed dead turns out to have ties to a dangerous diamond-smuggling network.
The makers have wrapped the production of the film.
Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and then spending the rest of the film paying for it," Abhishek said in a statement.
"The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set," he added.
The film is produced by Abhishek, Anshu Mishra, Manish Mishra, and Shikha Dogra under the banner Cardboard Films.