Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947 renamed to Batwara 1947; first poster out

Aamir Khan Productions’ Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol, has been renamed to Batwara 1947 and the first motion poster of the film was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.