Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947 renamed to Batwara 1947; first poster out

Aamir Khan Productions’ Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol, has been renamed to Batwara 1947 and the first motion poster of the film was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.
As per a press release shared by the makers, “Batwara 1947 is set to present the story of a hero who chose courage in times of hatred and fear.”
The film will see Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol work together almost after 30 years. The duo has given iconic films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996), amongst others.
The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 has been produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for release on August 14, 2026.