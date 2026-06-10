Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story gets a release date

On Tuesday, Maddock Films announced the release date for their upcoming film, now officially titled Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead cast, is set for release on August 7 this year.
Directed by Avinash Arun, The film also has Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Prahaar is based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, a special public prosecutor who worked on several high-profile cases like the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. A few weeks ago, Rajkummar had penned a long note about his intense physical prep for the film, which included gaining 9-10 kgs for the role.
Rajkummar and Wamiqa have previously worked in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Prahaar also marks the 8th collaboration between Rajkummar and producer Dinesh Vijan who have collaborated on films like the Stree franchise, Raabta, and Made in China among others.
Before Prahaar, Rajkummar Rao has another release coming up with Raftaar, the high-stakes thriller where he shares screen with Keerthy Suresh. Additionally, in the pipeline, the Toaster actor has Dada, the official biopic of legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly that’s being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.