Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story gets a release date

Directed by Avinash Arun, The film also has Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Prahaar is based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, a special public prosecutor who worked on several high-profile cases like the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. A few weeks ago, Rajkummar had penned a long note about his intense physical prep for the film, which included gaining 9-10 kgs for the role.