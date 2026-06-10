Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya’s Lag Ja Gale gets release date

The Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya starrer action entertainer Lag Ja Gale now has a release date. The film, directed by Raj Mehta (Jugjugg Jeeyo, 2022; Selfiee, 2023), is scheduled to release on May 14, 2027.
As per reports, the film is touted to be a revenge-action love story. Lakshya and Tiger’s characters will be pitted against each other and Janhvi’s role will add an emotional layer to the narrative.
As per a Mid-Day report, the makers kickstarted the shoot this January. At the time, director Raj aimed to wrap up the actioner by April. However, a few days back, it was reported that the schedule has been extended, and the shoot will now be wrapped up by October 2026. The reason behind the delay is Lakshya's look.
A source told Mid-Day, "While filming Lag Ja Gale, Lakshya had to shoot for a few scenes of Chand Mera Dil. His looks in both films are different. He had to not only cut his hair but also trade the rugged avatar of Lag Jaa Gale for the softer look he has in Chand Mera Dil. Now, he will have to grow his hair and then resume the actioner's shoot."
For the unversed, Lakshya and Janhvi were earlier supposed to share screen space in Dostana 2.