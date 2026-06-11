Dhamaal 4 release date revealed; trailer to be out on this date

After unveiling four posters of the film on Tuesday, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have revealed the film’s release date. The comedy, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ravi Kishan, amongst others is slated to release on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar.
The film’s producers, T-Series, took to social media on Wednesday to make the announcement. They shared the film’s poster and wrote in the caption, “The maddest and craziest treasure hunt of the year begins on 10th July.”
Another poster shared by the makers reveals the trailer release date for the film. It shows the film’s cast buried in gold with the caption, “Ek baat toh pakki hai, niyat inki kachchi hai. Buckle up for 4x the laughter and unstoppable Dhamaal. #Dhamaal4 Trailer out on 12th June.”
Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the comedy film franchise which started in 2007. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.