Dhamaal 4 release date revealed; trailer to be out on this date

After unveiling four posters of the film on Tuesday, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have revealed the film’s release date. The comedy, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Ravi Kishan, amongst others is slated to release on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar.