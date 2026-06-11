Shabana Azmi to play antagonist in Emraan Hashmi led Awarapan 2

In April, we had reported about the makers of the Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 setting August 14 as their film’s release date. In a major update, the team announced the onboarding of Shabana Azmi as a cast member for their film.
Shabana, who completes 53 years in cinema today, will be seen playing the main antagonist in Awarapan 2. The film’s production banner Vishesh Films made the announcement by sharing a picture of Shabana and producer Vishesh Bhatt. The caption read, “Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place. We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise. She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely.”
Notably, Shabana had played the antagonist in Vishal Bhardwaj’s filmmaking debut Makdee (2022), where she portrayed a witch.
The upcoming film is an official sequel to Awarapan (2007), the Mohit Suri directorial which failed at the box office but has since gained a cult fanbase, especially earning praise for Emraan Hashmi as one of his career-best acts.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and billed as an action drama about ‘one man’s fight for love, death, and redemption,’ the film also stars Disha Patani. The makers of Awarapan 2 announced a shoot wrap for their film a few days ago.
At the box office, the film will clash against another big star vehicle, Batwara 1947 which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead.