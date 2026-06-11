Shabana Azmi to play antagonist in Emraan Hashmi led Awarapan 2

Shabana, who completes 53 years in cinema today, will be seen playing the main antagonist in Awarapan 2. The film’s production banner Vishesh Films made the announcement by sharing a picture of Shabana and producer Vishesh Bhatt. The caption read, “Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place. We are deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise. She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely.”