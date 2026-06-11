Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review: Imtiaz Ali paints a poignant picture of pain, pining and Partition

Imtiaz has never been a particularly political filmmaker, atleast not directly. His films always come from a deep, personal place. His characters almost always are the misfits who want to run away to find themselves. This time he zooms out, he makes the personal, political. Main Vaapas Aaunga is about Punjab, about the buried trauma of the refugees and how pain gives birth to patriarchy. It is about a past which asks a question to our present: “Have we not learnt anything?” But cut all of that, let the politics be only in a politician’s speech and this film is about a boy who was sadly made into a man by Partition and now old age has turned him back into a child. It is a story of moving on but then going back. Of Toba Tek Singh and Ishar Singh. Of his longing. Lying on the border, Toba Tek Singh has finally shut his eyes and Ishar Singh is finally meeting Jiya, Afsana, his Mallika Dilfareb in a green field which is beyond India and Pakistan, beyond right and wrong.