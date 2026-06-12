Delhi HC issues notice to makers of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal' on Salman Khan's plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the makers of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, seeking their response on a plea filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, alleging that the movie was based on the blackbuck poaching case involving the actor.

Seeking a stay on the release of the movie, Khan alleged that it violated a high court order protecting his personality rights.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the film's producer Amit Jani, director Akshay Pandey and others on Khan's application in the matter and listed it for hearing on June 19.

The court was informed that while the film's release date was not known, the makers released a trailer earlier Friday.

Khan's lawyer contended that the individual in the film looked like him and even dressed like him.

In the plea, the actor said the poster of the film shows that there is a "blatant and obvious reference" to him.

"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no ore else," stated the application.

(With inputs from PTI)