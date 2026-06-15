Karisma Kapoor: Actors today are very lucky

Unfortunately, despite having gone on the floors earlier, Brown arrives in the wake of shows like Dahaad, Daldal, and Aranyak among many others, which too revolved around female cops. Reflecting on the subject, Abhinay states, "When we started, we were actually one of the first ones to come up with a female cop-led series. None of the other shows existed at that point. There was no pressure then, and now it’s too late to take any pressure." At the same time, Abhinay clarifies that the goal was never to set a trend, stating, “Our intention was to make this great book into a show, and it so happened that it was about two cops, one psychiatrist and a whole bunch of other characters to bring alive the spine of a crime thriller. The day you take that pressure to create something unique, you will struggle to make a piece of art. You can’t second-guess 1.4 billion people. So, the whole idea is to do what you feel is right, with honesty. That's the best way to go about it, and And that's what we have done.”