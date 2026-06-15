Subhas Chandra Bose biopic, starring Aryan Shyam, announced

Recently, Gemini Film Circuit announced an ambitious film chronicling the life and legacy of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. The upcoming film is titled Subash - The Netaji Story. It will feature actor Aryan Shyam as the titular protagonist and will be directed by Anand V Prasad.
According to the studio, the project aims to thoroughly document Subhas Chandra Bose's role in India's independence movement and important phases of his life, which include his leadership at the Indian National Army (INA).
Interestingly, actor Aryan Shyam is the great-grandson of V Krishnaswamy Iyer, the nationalist leader who founded Indian Bank in the British Raj to foster economic self-reliance.
"Portraying a great national leader like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on screen is both an immense honor and a tremendous responsibility," Aryan Shyam said in a statement. "I am committed to doing complete justice to the legacy of a remarkable personality who helped shape our nation through his sacrifices and noble ideals."
Meanwhile, director Anand indicated that the film aims to have contemporary social relevance alongside its historical narrative. "Today, many young people are increasingly focused on careers that offer higher income and opportunities abroad. As a result, interest in joining the armed forces appears to be gradually declining," Anand said. The director added, "Through this film, we hope to inspire young people and encourage at least a thousand youths to consider serving in the military."
Anand Prasad also noted that the production hopes Subhas Chandra Bose's ideals will offer a counter-narrative to the challenges faced by youngsters today, specifically citing growing concerns around indiscipline and substance abuse.
Featuring Peru Tulasi Palani Vel as an executive producer, the Subhas Chandra Bose biopic is currently in a pre-production stage. It is scheduled to start production later this year, with the studio targeting a worldwide, multilingual theatrical release. Judging by the posters, the film is expected to hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and English. Additional casting details are expected to be announced in the near future.