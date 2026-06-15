Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna starrer Ikka gets OTT premiere date

On Saturday, Netflix announced the release date for its upcoming original film project, Ikka, which stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka will begin streaming on July 10.
Promising to be a powerful legal drama, Ikka revolves around a successful and just lawyer (Sunny Deol) who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused (Akshaye Khanna), a man whose career he'd notoriously ended years ago, now pushing him to use every trick in the trade to win the case — because otherwise, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.
Besides helming direction, Siddharth is also the co-producer of the film. Ikka also stars Tillotama Shome, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jyoti Mukerji, Shishir Sharma and Dia Mirza in the supporting cast.
In the technical team, the film has Jishnu Bhattacharjee as the cinematographer, Shweta Venkat as editor, Mayur Sharma as the production designer and Sheetal Iqbal Sharma as the costume designer. Julius Packiam has composed background score.
Siddharth has previously made films like We are Family (2010) and Maharaj (2024). Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has another big release coming up with Batwara 1947 that will release on August 14.