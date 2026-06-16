Veer Pahariya’s next Naam - To Live Is War announced; Mahesh Bhatt to present film

On Monday, producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay announced Naam — To Live Is War. The film will be headlined by Veer Pahariya. Mahesh Bhatt is onboard as a presenter for the film that will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.
Taking to her Instagram page, Riddhi penned, “Blessed to begin this journey under the guidance and supervision of Mahesh Bhatt sir. Excited to bring this powerful story to life alongside Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma, with an incredible team that truly believes in the vision.”
Besides Veer, the film also features Varun Sharma in a prominent role. Although the makers have not given details about the film’s subject, it remains to be seen whether Naam — To Live Is War has any thematic connection with Naam (1986), Mahesh Bhatt’s gritty thriller-drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gourav.
The film is being jointly backed under the banners of Utsav Entertainment and Alphaneon Studioz. Screenwriters Suhrita Das and Shweta Bothra are on board for the film as well. More details about the project are yet to be announced.
Veer Pahariya made his debut last year with Sky Force while Varun’s last film was Rahu Ketu, which released in January this year.