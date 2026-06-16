Sunny Deol marks 25 years of 'Gadar', thanks fans for enduring love

NEW DELHI: Actor Sunny Deol has celebrated 25 years of the iconic film Gadar, expressing gratitude to audiences for their continued affection for the movie.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was released on June 15, 2001, and also starred Ameesha Patel. It follows the story of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who marries Sakina, a Muslim woman, and later overcomes political and geographical challenges in a bid to reunite his family.

Deol shared a series of stills from the film on Instagram, thanking fans for keeping the film alive in their hearts.

“25 years ago, Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. For 25 years, this journey of love has continued and will keep going,” he wrote.

He further thanked audiences for “giving us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts,” adding hope that the film continues to remain cherished.

The film was a major box office success, reportedly earning over ₹133 crore worldwide and becoming one of India’s highest-grossing films at the time of its release.

Its sequel, Gadar 2, released in 2023, saw Deol and Patel reprise their roles and went on to gross over Rs 600 crore globally.

(With inputs from PTI)