Jim Sarbh on his 10-year journey: The Jim back then did the best he could do

Another interesting aspect of the series is the mentor-mentee relationship between Xerxes and JRD Tata. In a recent conversation with CE, Made In India: A Titan Story writer Niraj Dasa revealed that Xerxes turns megalomaniacal at one point in the show, but Jim disagrees with this notion, citing Xerxes’ apology to his team for the failure of Titan in Europe as an example of his weakness and ambition. “One of the lovely things about the mentor-mentee relationship is that JRD gives much autonomy to Xerxes. He makes it clear that now is not the right time to go to Europe, but Xerxes differs with him. And JRD tells him, ‘You are the MD of Titan. It is your company. So please go ahead.’ This is a very important and interesting aspect of their relationship, which is you have to let your mentee make mistakes. You cannot protect them from everything. You have to let them follow their instinct. Even if it may lead them in the wrong direction, this will help strengthen their instinct for the future.”