Imtiaz Ali on ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: 'Have never seen an audience watching a film so quietly'

NEW DELHI: Imtiaz Ali knew, each time he picked up a newspaper, that he wanted to connect stories of displacement and destruction to his film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

He eventually shaped that vision into a film that spans past and present, and moves from the subcontinent to the wider world.

“I kept reading that there is destruction, there is battle, and more and more people are being abandoned, becoming refugees and reaching the verge of existence,” Ali told PTI in an interview.

“I couldn’t help but think that this is exactly what happened during Partition.”

The director, who turned 55 on Tuesday, said one of his greatest birthday gifts was the response to the film, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. He described audiences—particularly younger viewers—watching the film in near silence and empathising with its story of a 95-year-old man recalling the love he left behind across the border.

The film is told through the memories of an elderly man (Shah), shared with his grandson (Dosanjh), who pieces together a story of Partition trauma and a love that endures across decades.

As the credits roll, news footage of wars, bombings and global displacement is shown, alongside images of children smiling through hardship. These visuals are set to the song Kya Kamaal Hai, voiced by Dosanjh and composed by A R Rahman.

An anonymous refugee quote also appears: “If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.”

“I felt we should do this in the end, and include real footage of people experiencing the same severities of being partitioned from their homes, as we were in 1947,” Ali said.

The director, known for films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Love Aaj Kal and Amar Singh Chamkila, has been visiting theatres to gauge audience reactions.

“It has been a gratifying experience. There is a feeling that what I wanted to say has been communicated. I have never seen an audience watching a film so quietly,” he said.

“In all my successful films, people tend to fidget. This time, they are really paying attention. Younger audiences are coming in large numbers and responding very positively.”