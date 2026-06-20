Aruna Irani: A Life in cinema spanning seven decades, from child Star to veteran actor

Veteran actor Aruna Irani, who began acting at the age of nine, says performing has become second nature to her after a career spanning seven decades and more than 500 films. She has shared screen space with stars such as Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi.

For the 79-year-old, the film industry has been both a school and the place where she grew up.

“I started working at the age of nine, so it has become my food. It is inside me. I am always hungry to act. That is why I have this passion,” Irani told PTI in an interview.

Recalling her early days, she said, “We would stand on set and then eat, drink and have fun. Then we grew up. At one point, we were neither children nor adults, so there was a gap and I thought what to do next. But to be honest, there is no better profession than acting, and no better industry than our film industry. They will never ask what diploma you have. If you know how to work, you will get work. I was not educated, so my world began here.”

Irani made her debut as a child actor and was first noticed in Dilip Kumar’s 1961 film Ganga Jamuna, featuring in the popular song “Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe”. She fondly recalled Dilip Kumar addressing her and other children affectionately.

“He must have been in his 40s. There were no hotels in Igatpuri, so everyone stayed in forest guest houses, including him. In the evenings, he would lie under a tree. I would ask him, ‘What happened, uncle?’ and he would say, ‘Nothing, my head is heavy’, and I would massage his forehead,” she said.

Over the years, Irani appeared in popular films such as Patthar Ke Sanam, Upkar, Tumse Achha Kaun Hai and Caravan.