Aruna Irani: A Life in cinema spanning seven decades, from child Star to veteran actor

Veteran actor Aruna Irani, who began acting at the age of nine, says performing has become second nature to her after a career spanning seven decades and more than 500 films. She has shared screen space with stars such as Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi.
For the 79-year-old, the film industry has been both a school and the place where she grew up.
“I started working at the age of nine, so it has become my food. It is inside me. I am always hungry to act. That is why I have this passion,” Irani told PTI in an interview.
Recalling her early days, she said, “We would stand on set and then eat, drink and have fun. Then we grew up. At one point, we were neither children nor adults, so there was a gap and I thought what to do next. But to be honest, there is no better profession than acting, and no better industry than our film industry. They will never ask what diploma you have. If you know how to work, you will get work. I was not educated, so my world began here.”
Irani made her debut as a child actor and was first noticed in Dilip Kumar’s 1961 film Ganga Jamuna, featuring in the popular song “Insaaf Ki Dagar Pe”. She fondly recalled Dilip Kumar addressing her and other children affectionately.
“He must have been in his 40s. There were no hotels in Igatpuri, so everyone stayed in forest guest houses, including him. In the evenings, he would lie under a tree. I would ask him, ‘What happened, uncle?’ and he would say, ‘Nothing, my head is heavy’, and I would massage his forehead,” she said.
Over the years, Irani appeared in popular films such as Patthar Ke Sanam, Upkar, Tumse Achha Kaun Hai and Caravan.
She also recalled having a crush on her co-star Shashi Kapoor, with whom she worked in films including Fakira, Aap Beati, Gautam Govinda, Rahu Ketu, Sindoor and Rootha Na Karo.
“The best co-star was Shashi Kapoor. I had a crush on him. I liked him a lot. And liking someone does not mean possessing them. I used to trouble him a lot during romantic scenes. After a take, I would often say, ‘No, one more take’,” she said.
Reflecting on working with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, Irani described Raj Kapoor as not only a great actor but also an exceptional director.
“He used to make very good romantic films. He and Yash Chopra were legends in making love stories. I feel very lucky to have worked with so many good directors,” she said.
“With Yash ji, I worked in Deewaar. Then with his son, I did Dil To Pagal Hai. It was a nice experience. Aditya ji is very soft-spoken; he never shouted on set,” she added.
One of her frequent co-stars in the 1980s and 1990s was Sridevi, with whom she worked in hits such as Chaalbaaz, Laadla and Aag Aur Shola.
“She was so punctual and well-behaved. She would listen carefully to her director and follow instructions. She would never say, ‘I will do this or I will do that’. All artists used to obey the director because they would think deeply about the scene and its nuances,” Irani said.
The actor, known for her vamp roles, said she enjoyed playing such characters the most.
“Playing a simple girl becomes boring because you are always made to look scared or lifeless. But there is fun in playing a vamp. It is colourful—you get to wear striking dresses, have interesting looks and hairstyles, so it was enjoyable. There was never any monotony,” she said.
Recalling Bombay to Goa opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Irani said both were relatively new at the time.
“Bachchan sir was also new then; he had done two or three films in supporting roles. I used to do supporting roles as well. They brought us together for this film. It was fun. I do not know why I did not get work for three years after that, but later I resumed working,” she said.
Irani is now set to explore the emerging micro-drama format, featuring in Kuku TV’s upcoming show Don’t Mess With My Grandma, directed by Karanvir Bohra and Madhavi Bhojwani and produced under MEOW Entertainment.