Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All decor, no depth

Amidst all the bubblegum aesthetics, we get a glimpse of an occasional conversation that attempts to open up doors, but leads nowhere. There is also an occasional glimpse of exploring modern relationships. Are some secrets between two lovers fine? Does the willingness to get married directly correlate with the amount of love you have for someone? What is love if not a sustained, good habit? Is it wrong for love to be just a habit and comfort, and nothing more? Unfortunately, these momentary queries are buried deep down in a dogpile of escapist filmmaking choices which are only meant to keep you distracted and amused, never immersed. Cocktail 2 is so crowded with its relentless music and popping visual palette that one has no time to register any of the emotions that are possibly lurking around in those chaotic situations. So much of the narrative unfolds in montages that are mere embellishments, adding nothing to the vibe. There is absolutely no breather on a background score level, a choice that probably stems from the makers’ distrust on its audience. The edit is way too choppy, the shots don’t linger, and the mood never builds. It’s one colourful distraction after another (the incredible costumes being the best distraction among these).