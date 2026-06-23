Manoj Bajpayee on Governor producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah backing films like Kerala Story: 'Doesn’t matter to me'

Incidentally, Manoj too began his film career with an unofficial biopic, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994). Plenty has changed in the past three decades, Manoj says, while also pointing out those he finds unsettling. He explains, “When things are too organised, a disadvantage arises: we become too robotic in our relationships on the set. Earlier, we ate together, tried to get to know each other, and learned from their journey. There was warmth. Even apart from shooting, we would meet at each other's houses, dance, and talk a lot. Those relationships are still alive. Now, however, nobody stays back after the wrap. Everyone goes to their own space. However, as a senior unit member, I try to create the old days' vibe on my sets.” On a light note, Manoj adds that Ram Gopal Varma is one filmmaker who hasn’t changed at all. The two, who delivered some memorable works like Satya (1998), Kaun (1999), and Road (2002), are collaborating after nearly a decade on Police Station Mein Bhoot, which is expected to release later this year. “RGV is still the same. He still works the same way, and that is why he surprises us first and then the audience with his final product,” he says.