Emraan Hashmi’s next film Rooh announced

On Tuesday, producers Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna officially announced their next project with Emraan Hashmi. Titled Rooh, the film will be directed by Mayank Sharma, and backed by Vicked Films Production.
Written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, Rooh promises to be a spooky supernatural thriller. The team also released a motion teaser on the occasion. In the teaser, we see an eerie visual of an ember-lit forest. As the camera zooms back, the frame reveals a possessed young girl hanging in mid air. As the frame keeps panning out, the visual gradually reveals the tight close up of Emraan Hashmi whose eyes go completely black, often believed to be a signs of ghostly presence. “When the legend revisits the darkness, a nightmare is born,” the tagline reads.
More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced. Mounted as a ‘musical horror spectacle,’ Rooh is tentatively billed for 2027 release
In the past, Emraan has been part of horror films like Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz 2, Raaz 3, Hybbuk, and The Body. Mayank Sharma has previously written and directed two seasons of Prime Video series Breathe.
Meanwhile, Emraan has a big release coming up with Awarapan 2, that will arrive in theatres on August 14.