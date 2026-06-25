Emraan Hashmi’s next film Rooh announced

Written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, Rooh promises to be a spooky supernatural thriller. The team also released a motion teaser on the occasion. In the teaser, we see an eerie visual of an ember-lit forest. As the camera zooms back, the frame reveals a possessed young girl hanging in mid air. As the frame keeps panning out, the visual gradually reveals the tight close up of Emraan Hashmi whose eyes go completely black, often believed to be a signs of ghostly presence. “When the legend revisits the darkness, a nightmare is born,” the tagline reads.