Ajay Devgn led Chauhaan gets title announcement teaser and a release date

Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions are jointly backing Ajay Devgn’s upcoming action-entertainer, now titled Chauhaan. The makers released a title announcement teaser on Thursday, which also incidentally marks the birth anniversary of renowned action director and Ajay’s father Veeru Devgn, also setting a release date for the film. Chauhaan will arrive in theatres on October 1 this year.
Unveiling the first look of Ajay Devgn in and as the titular characer, the Chauhaan title teasr also gives audiences a glimpse into the film's gritty and action-packed world. Set against the backdrop of 2018’s Pulwama, the teaser establishes a hostile situation between security officers and a huge crowd of militants. As the voiceover (by Ajay Devgn himself) clarifies, every form of peaceful tackling — tear gas, water cannons, pallet guns — seems to have failed. Despite a force of 15 lakh soldiers and an investment of 35000 crores, a nation seems to be struggling with one of the most complicated tasks at hand.
One of the militant leaders can be heard giving a rabble-rousing speech to his followers, asking them for a promise. It is at that point that Ajay Devgn’s character arrives, taking over the situation in a larger-than-life style as the iconic song ‘Jumma Chumma’ plays in background. “Pathaano se keh dena, Chauhaan aa raha hai,” the final line of the voiceover goes.
Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is part of the cast as well. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Ajay Devgn meanwhile has a big release coming up with Dhamaal 4, that will arrive in theatres on July 10.