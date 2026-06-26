Ajay Devgn led Chauhaan gets title announcement teaser and a release date

Unveiling the first look of Ajay Devgn in and as the titular characer, the Chauhaan title teasr also gives audiences a glimpse into the film's gritty and action-packed world. Set against the backdrop of 2018’s Pulwama, the teaser establishes a hostile situation between security officers and a huge crowd of militants. As the voiceover (by Ajay Devgn himself) clarifies, every form of peaceful tackling — tear gas, water cannons, pallet guns — seems to have failed. Despite a force of 15 lakh soldiers and an investment of 35000 crores, a nation seems to be struggling with one of the most complicated tasks at hand.