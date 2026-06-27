Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and gang go round in circles in silly, sporadically funny film

Personally, I can never wrap my head around the keep-your-head-at-home film genre. It often becomes an excuse for the makers to not bother with a story. But if you consider the plot itself as a redundant plot device, Welcome To The Jungle is occasionally fun, especially when comic stalwarts like Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi get the stage. Just like the actors in the film, the film too seems to be discovering its storyline along the way. The movie seems to be eager to milk every kind of humour from speech impairments. Johnny Lever plays a character who goes mute especially when he is revealing an important detail, Farida Jalal (Yup, there is everybody) talks in indecipherable cry-mumbles and Kiran Kumar explains what she is saying in even more complicated Urdu mumbo-jumbo. It’s a film where you know that the mention of guerilla shooting will inevitably be succeeded by a beastly primate lurking in the background (“Gorilla” shooting, wink wink). There are callbacks to Welcome (2007), Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and a plot point picked up from even Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Welcome To The Jungle is a ludicrous, hodgepodge of events which works only when the actors and the audience are in on the absurd. However, it is fun to see Akshay Kumar get down his saviour high-horse and improvise some funny bits. He is hilarious as an actor who wants to hog all the limelight. The meta-ness can be a tad-bit on the nose but Akshay sells it.