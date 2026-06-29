Release date out for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

The release date of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer psychological thriller Haiwaan is out. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, will hit theatres on September 11 this year.
KVN Productions, the production house backing Haiwaan took to social media on Saturday to announce the release date. They shared a poster which read, “60 blockbusters. One master storyteller,” a reference to director Priyadarshan’s impressive career. “One obsession.
One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars,” read the caption. The film is also produced by Thespian Films.
Haiwaan is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam (2016), though with significant changes to both dialogue and screenplay, as told by the filmmaker. The original film featured Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who becomes the unlikely protector of a judge’s daughter. Recently, Priyadarshan confirmed that Mohanlal will appear in a cameo role in the film.
Saif, in an interview, had said that it was an amazing and challenging experience to shoot for Haiwaan. He said, "I shot with Priyadarshan and I felt amazing, because there was something new to perform every day. There was something in the scene. You could feel it — this is a Priyadarshan film.”
“Haiwaan is the film with Akshay Kumar playing a scary bad guy and me playing a visually impaired music teacher, who is the only person who can save this little girl. So, it’s a David–Goliath story. There’s action, there’s drama, but every day was something amazing to perform. That feeling of completeness was incredible,” he added.
The film brings together the trio of Akshay, Saif, and Priyadarshan for the first time and also reunites Akshay and Saif on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan (2008). The film also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.