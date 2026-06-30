Main Vaapas Aaunga singer Deepali Sahay: I don't want to get into the rat race

Anyone who has watched Main Vaapas Aaunga cannot stop talking about its climactic segment, and the use of the evocative ‘Tere Paas Main,’ which left many moist eyes in the theatre. The AR Rahman composition, which almost works as a theme song, appears at many crucial junctures, capturing the story’s emotional core with great precision. And with a voice that carries these moments on its shoulders, singer Deepali Sahay has become an overnight sensation, earning instant fandom from thousands of music lovers.
However, it has been a 19-year-long journey for the playback singer. Recalling how ‘Tere Paas Main’ happened, Deepali says, “January 6 marks the birthday for both me and Rahman sir, and it was on our birthday that he followed me on Instagram. Soon, his team messaged me that Rahman sir wants to record a song with me — Somehow one of my reels had reached him. This must be divine intervention because I had never tried to get into playback — not because I didn't want to do it, but this path is very difficult.”
Bringing finer nuances
Talking about the working process, Deepali notes, “You will be very surprised — there was no one around during the first recording, including Rahman sir. His capable assistants get the work done. Infact, I am yet to meet or even speak with Irshad sir.” Recalling director Imtiaz Ali’s brief for a particular section over a phone call, Deepali tells me, “He told me to sing the line ‘Jhooth Hai Ye Dooriyan’ like I am making a strong statement, like expressing a feeling that is so final. With an Imtiaz Ali film, you can understand the layering behind every song. After watching the film, I messaged him that even I forgot it was my voice — for me, it was the voice of the character, the story.”
Meanwhile, Deepali had her own ideas too, embedded within the song. She adds, “In the second antara, I could see myself in those lines — ‘The story will remain as it is, whether you increase or limit it.’ It’s the voice of a committed lover — that’s how I see myself. Others were a little confused as per how to approach these lines, but I asked them to let me sing it my way. The recording we sent was approved immediately.”
Deepali also tells us that the final recording was done just two days before the audio launch, and how AR Rahman decided to change the scale at the last minute, shifting the entire perspective. She adds, “The final recording was done in 20 minutes. Observing how the song has evolved over these five months, I understood the level of perfection at play when legends like Rahman work. He was there to put the final touch on his creation, like putting a bindi on the face of a new dulhan (bride), but it was his Dulhan, after all.”
The overwhelming response to ‘Tere Paas Main’ reinstills faith in Deepali about the current generation of music lovers. She says, “The way young people are resonating to the song, it proves that melody is in our blood; we have been raised with it. Even now, we see songs of ‘50s and ‘60s getting so much love. We make space for everything — this diversity is our speciality.”
‘FTII taught be to be human again’
It is rather poetic that Deepali’s breakout success arrived with a song so integral to the film. A few years ago, taking a decision very atypical for a singer, Deepali had enrolled for a course at FTII. Recalling the experience, Deepali says, “When I was younger and would cry watching emotional scenes, my father would say, ‘Don’t cry. This is just acting.’ In childhood, you have an unadulterated response. But as you grow up, you become corrupt and start holding back our emotions. FTII gave me back that courage, teaching me that If someone wants to take you to their world, you have to try their best to surrender to it. FTII taught me to be human, leave the technical and logical arguments behind, and become a part of the film, And then you will realise what capabilities a film has.”
The quiet distancing from the rat race
Since her arrival on Indian Idol, back in 2007, Deepali has mostly lived in Mumbai, observing the industry and its work culture. She describes herself as a slow and steady person, adding, “This is a rat race and I don't want to get into it. If I force myself into it, I won’t be happy. Maybe I haven’t achieved yet, everything I could — fame, money, recognition — but I don't have a problem with it. When I contested in Indian Idol, not everyone had their own stage. In the last 7-8 years, though, people have realised the power of social media, creating their own content. I too decided to put my work on social media.” In the last few years, Deepali has uploaded many folk songs under ‘Bhojpuri Classics’ series. In another series, 'Parking Lot', she renders old songs in her style. She says, “I was bothered about the ill-reputation of Bhojpuri music, so I thought, ‘Why not use this time for the best?’ People asked me, ‘Why only sing old songs?,’ but I had a belief there is a place for it. I used to joke among friends, ‘You all keep waiting, one day Rahman will call me directly.’ I had a belief that my voice will reach the right person one day, and it happened!”
On an artist’s role in society
Speaking about her conscious attempt to make space for Bhojpuri folk music, Deepali says, “Change takes time on a social level. If you are an educated artist, you understand that it may not arrive in your lifetime. You have to be ready for it even if the change comes later —you will be happy that you were a part of it.” And to be ready for such changes, an artist has to feel safe, Deepali states. “If I don't have enough money, the artist within will fall apart. In Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), the hero says, ‘I don't want to go back where I came from,’ referring to his days of poverty and starving. He is not making vulgar songs — he is simply doing what people want, and making money from it. An artist whose survival is sorted will never do what corrupts society.”
Deepali further reflecting on her own philosophy. “I live with a lot of gratitude, that I am able to practice what I preach. I should get a lot of money, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of my happiness and peace as an artiste. I am earning well. When we live a good life and feel good from within, we will automatically do good work,” she concludes.