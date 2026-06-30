Main Vaapas Aaunga singer Deepali Sahay: I don't want to get into the rat race

Since her arrival on Indian Idol, back in 2007, Deepali has mostly lived in Mumbai, observing the industry and its work culture. She describes herself as a slow and steady person, adding, “This is a rat race and I don't want to get into it. If I force myself into it, I won’t be happy. Maybe I haven’t achieved yet, everything I could — fame, money, recognition — but I don't have a problem with it. When I contested in Indian Idol, not everyone had their own stage. In the last 7-8 years, though, people have realised the power of social media, creating their own content. I too decided to put my work on social media.” In the last few years, Deepali has uploaded many folk songs under ‘Bhojpuri Classics’ series. In another series, 'Parking Lot', she renders old songs in her style. She says, “I was bothered about the ill-reputation of Bhojpuri music, so I thought, ‘Why not use this time for the best?’ People asked me, ‘Why only sing old songs?,’ but I had a belief there is a place for it. I used to joke among friends, ‘You all keep waiting, one day Rahman will call me directly.’ I had a belief that my voice will reach the right person one day, and it happened!”