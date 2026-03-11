To avoid clash with Yash’s Toxic, Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai postpones release

Varun Dhawan headliner romantic-comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a new release date. The film, helmed by David Dhawan and also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde was earlier scheduled to release on June 5. However, it will now be hitting the big screens a week later on June 12.
In an official statement, the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Films, shared, “We would like to clarify that our film - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”
This development comes after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, owing to the Middle-East war and probably also to avoid clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shifted its release date from March 19 to June 4.
The statement further read, “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”
“Promotional activities, including the launch of the film’s vibrant soundtrack and trailer, will continue as planned, building momentum toward the new mid-June release,” it added.
This is the second time the release date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has shifted. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, which then shifted to June 5 and now finally June 12.