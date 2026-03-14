Anil Kapoor says he turned down cameo in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ due to prior commitment

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was offered a cameo in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but had to turn it down due to prior professional commitments.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which went on to cross Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. The original film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Kapoor, who attended the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Friday, said he had already committed his shooting dates to another filmmaker when Dhar approached him for the role.

“Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment,” he said.

“That’s very important — only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he added.