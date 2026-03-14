Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets August release

The makers of the upcoming comedy flick Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 announced that the film would release on August 28. The sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006), is directed by Prashant Bhagia.
Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) is the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee, who directed from a script by Jaideep Saini. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead, the film follows an aged patriarch of a middle-class Delhi family, who tries to get back a land stolen from him by a builder.
Returning for the sequel are Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, and Tara Sharma. Ravi Kishan joins the cast which also consists of Kangan Baruah Nangia.
Producers of the original Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath are backing the sequel under their Tandav Film Production banner. Gulshan Kumar, Bushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are producing the film under the T-Series banner.