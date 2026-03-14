Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's posters and release date out

Three posters each featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna and the release date of their upcoming rom-com Cocktail 2 has been unveiled. The Homi Adajania directorial, a spiritual sequel to the director’s 2012 film, is scheduled to release on June 19.
The film's production house Maddock films shared the poster via their social media on Friday. In the post they also announced that the film’s first look will be unveiled in theatres on March 18.
Recently the makers had announced a wrap on Cocktail 2. Homi also shared a BTS photo collage from the wrap-up party. He captioned the post, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”
Luv Ranjan has penned script for Cocktail 2 that’s produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Cinematography is by Santhanakrishnan. The film will be Rashmika’s maiden collaboration with Shahid as well as Kriti. Meanwhile, Shahid and Kriti had previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).