Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Diljit Dosanjh titled Main Vaapas Aaunga; first look out, teaser to release today

The first look of Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, was unveiled on Friday. Four new posters of the film have been shared by the makers which give the impression that the film would be a love story set in Punjab across timelines.
The film’s teaser is scheduled to release at 1 pm today. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah, the film also brings together the musical trio of Imtiaz, composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil--who have previously collaborated on acclaimed titles like Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), Tamasha (2015) and Highway (2014).
Main Vapas Aaunga is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films. Speaking about the emotional core of the project, Ali had earlier said: "Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country.”
Apart from this, Imtiaz also serves as the creator, writer, and showrunner of the Netflix series O Saathi Re. The romantic series features actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. Filmmaker and Imtiaz’s brother Arif Ali, who previously directed the Netflix series She (2020), is directing the romantic drama.