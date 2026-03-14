Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raftaar’ set for theatrical release on July 24

NEW DELHI: Raftaar, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is set to release in theatres on July 24.
The Amazon MGM Studios film is described as “a gripping drama of ambition, love and greed” and is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.
It is produced by Rao’s wife and actor Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.
The makers shared the announcement in a post on Instagram on Saturday, featuring a poster with the film’s title.
“Ambition built it.
Greed will test it.
#Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you,” read the caption.
Raftaar is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires and success comes at a price.
At its heart is a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman.
The film will also mark the first collaboration between Rao and Suresh.
Actors Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor round off the cast.