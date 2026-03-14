Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raftaar’ set for theatrical release on July 24

NEW DELHI: Raftaar, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is set to release in theatres on July 24.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is described as “a gripping drama of ambition, love and greed” and is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.

It is produced by Rao’s wife and actor Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film.