Writers and directors have limited freedom in Hindi cinema, says Priyadarshan

NEW DELHI: With more than 45 Malayalam films and around 25 Hindi films, many of them comedies, under his belt, Priyadarshan says he is “almost exhausted because nothing more is left.”

Given his unique perspective on the two major film industries, the Hera Pheri director also observes fundamental differences between them.

While Bollywood films can suffer from sameness, with directors and writers forced to stick to whatever format has proved successful, Malayalam cinema is story-centric.

“Hindi cinema has one habit which has been there for years – from those days (where stories were) about brothers getting separated and reuniting years later.

In Hindi, if one film works, everybody wants to make that kind of cinema, and when people get fed up with those things, somebody makes another break with a new story. Then everyone goes behind that kind of cinema,” Priyadarshan told PTI in an interview.

“They have to listen to the ideas of many people – the producer, the actor – everybody interferes mostly.

So the directors and writers are forced; their hands are tied. They have to make what others want. This is the situation,” he added.

The main issue with Malayalam cinema is quite different: filmmakers often face budget constraints.

“I always say this – we have shoestring budgets and our immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg. We don’t have money, so what we do is we believe in content,” he said.

The director, known for memorable comedies such as Hulchul, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Khatta Meetha, and Chup Chup Ke, is now looking forward to his latest Hindi film, the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla.