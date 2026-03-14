YouTuber Anurag Dobhal’s condition turns serious following car crash

MUMBAI: A health update on Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has left his fans concerned after his manager revealed that his condition has become “serious and worse.”

Dobhal is currently receiving medical care following a car crash earlier this month.

He was hospitalised after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi–Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. Following the accident, he was admitted to hospital.

In the early hours of Saturday, his manager, Rohit Panday, took to Instagram Stories to provide an update on the YouTuber’s health. He stated that Dobhal’s condition, which had initially been “stable,” had later deteriorated due to complications.