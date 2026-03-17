Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets a release date

Produced by Patralekhaa under the Kampa Films banner, Raftaar is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires, and success comes at a price. “At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman. As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love. The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?,” the official synopsis reads.