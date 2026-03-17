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Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets a release date

Debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar has worked as an assistant director on notable films like Kaminey and Haider
Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, lead cast of Raftaar
Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, lead cast of Raftaar
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

On Saturday, Amazon MGM Studios announced the release date for one of their upcoming projects Raftaar, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in the lead cast. Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, Raftaar will release in theatres on July 24. 

Produced by Patralekhaa under the Kampa Films banner, Raftaar is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires, and success comes at a price. “At its heart lies a fast-rising start-up and a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman. As money, power, and greed spiral, their hunger to win begins to clash with love. The rise is intoxicating, but after the fall, the question is simple: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this where it all ends?,” the official synopsis reads. 

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Besides Rajkummar and Keerthy, the film features Rajat Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, Rohan Verma, and Anurag Thakur. The story and screenplay are penned by Rohan Narula.  Irshad Kamil and Varun Grover are onboard as lyricists, while the score is being composed by Sachet Parampara and Achint Thakar. Mayur Sharma is the production designer.

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Aditya has previously worked as an assistant director on many notable films like Kaminey, Haider, and Pataakha.  Keerthy Suresh, who is a prominent name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, made her Hindi debut with Baby John (2024). 

Rajkummar Rao
Raftaar
Keerthy Suresh
Aditya Nimbalkar

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