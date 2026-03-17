Alia Bhatt’s production company Eternal Sunshine announces new initiative focused on childrens’ stories; three projects revealed

C and G and M, Alia stated in the post, is inspired by characters and tales created by her grandfather. She shared that the stories were a cherished part of her childhood and that she and her sister (Shaheen Bhatt) grew up listening to them. “Shaheen and I grew up on these stories, and now we are thrilled to bring them to you. Miss you, Grandpaa,” Alia wrote. Oolangoo, Alia revealed, revolves around a mysterious creature so unique that her mother had to invent a new word for it while telling the tale. She added that her mother also wrote the story.