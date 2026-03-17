Alia Bhatt’s production company Eternal Sunshine announces new initiative focused on childrens’ stories; three projects revealed

Alia Bhatt’s production company Eternal Sunshine Productions is expanding with a new initiative called Eternal Kids, which will focus on children’s storytelling. The new segment was announced by Alia on the occasion of her 33rd birthday on Sunday.
Sharing the update on social media, Alia revealed that the new venture already has multiple projects in the pipeline. “Our production company, Eternal Sunshine, just had a baby; say hello to Eternal Kids. We have three exciting projects lined up already,” she wrote.
For starters, the production house is coming up with three titles: C and G and M, Oolangoo and Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma.
C and G and M, Alia stated in the post, is inspired by characters and tales created by her grandfather. She shared that the stories were a cherished part of her childhood and that she and her sister (Shaheen Bhatt) grew up listening to them. “Shaheen and I grew up on these stories, and now we are thrilled to bring them to you. Miss you, Grandpaa,” Alia wrote. Oolangoo, Alia revealed, revolves around a mysterious creature so unique that her mother had to invent a new word for it while telling the tale. She added that her mother also wrote the story.
The third project will expand the world of Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma, based on the children’s book inspired by Alia’s sustainable kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. The production house now plans to turn it into a series, along with more books in the future.
Describing the idea behind the initiative, Alia wrote in the caption: “Introducing Eternal Kids. Where the childhood we remember meets the child still living quietly inside us.”
Apart from this, Alia and her sister Shaheen, are also working on another project: a Prime Video Original film titled Don’t Be Shy. The film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukeri. The film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and spirals out of her control. The cast and other details of the film are yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming actioner Alpha. The film is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.