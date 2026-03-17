Sara Ali Khan can enter Badrinath, Kedarnath if she affirms faith in Sanatan: BKTC

DEHRADUN: Film actress Sara Ali Khan will be allowed entry into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes if she submits an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan Dharma, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman said, “Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma and provide a written declaration stating, ‘I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva,’ are welcome.”

A few days ago, the BKTC had unanimously approved a proposal to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.

When Dwivedi was specifically asked about the actress, who has visited the shrines multiple times and starred in the film Kedarnath, he said, “If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan and submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan.”

He further said that the BKTC has already drafted a standardised format for the affidavit.

It may be noted that during a meeting of the committee’s board on March 10, a proposal to prohibit the entry of non-Sanatanis into the temple complexes and garbhagrihas (sanctum sanctorums) of Badrinath and Kedarnath was unanimously approved.