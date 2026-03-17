'Sarke Chunar' from 'KD The Devil' sparks outrage over vulgar lyrics, removed from YouTube

NEW DELHI: Sarke Chunar from Sanjay Dutt’s KD The Devil has come under fire for its sexually explicit lyrics, drawing widespread criticism. The song has since disappeared from the official YouTube page, despite being widely circulated and shared on social media.

A video of the Hindi song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value.

The Kannada film, which will be dubbed into four languages, is set to release on 30 April.

The song has come to the attention of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and there are plans to send a notice to YouTube, as the film itself has not yet been released, a government source said.

Following the furore, the Hindi version is no longer available on YouTube. However, the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions remain accessible on the platform.