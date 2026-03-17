Veteran actor Navnindra Behl passes away at 76; son Kanu Behl pens emotional note

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Navnindra Behl, who worked in films, television and theatre for many years, has passed away at the age of 76.

The news was announced by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, who penned an emotional note for his mother on Instagram along with a picture. In his note the filmmaker remembered as his "Titan" and "guide," and spoke about how deeply she shaped his life.

"My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul," he wrote on Instagram.