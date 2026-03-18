Hrithik Roshan to produce OTT comedy Mess

Speaking about this upcoming project, Krishnan, who’s filmmaking credits include movies like Lootcase (2020) and Crew (2024), said, “Developing Mess alongside Kapil has been a truly rewarding experience – it has been great to collaborate with him once again. The world of this film is a thrilling amalgamation of comedy and chaos, and unusual enough to keep one at the edge of their seats. This film has been a creatively fulfilling and collaborative experience.”