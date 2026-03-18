Hrithik Roshan to produce OTT comedy Mess

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX films would soon be coming up with an OTT film titled Mess. The comedy marks the second collaboration between the streaming service Amazon Prime and HRX Films (a division of FilmKraft Productions), following the announcement of the thriller series Storm.
Produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under the banner of HRX Films along with Rajesh A Krishnan's Soda Films Lab, Mess is also directed by Rajesh. The original screenplay for the film was written by American writer Paul Soter and the adapted screenplay and dialogues are written by Kapil Sawant.
As per a press note shared by the makers, “Mess tells the story about a motley group of robbers, who upon invading the house of a man with OCD, slowly realize, it’s not the family but them who need to survive this night-long standoff.”
"Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films," said producer Hrithik. "Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start.
Speaking about this upcoming project, Krishnan, who’s filmmaking credits include movies like Lootcase (2020) and Crew (2024), said, “Developing Mess alongside Kapil has been a truly rewarding experience – it has been great to collaborate with him once again. The world of this film is a thrilling amalgamation of comedy and chaos, and unusual enough to keep one at the edge of their seats. This film has been a creatively fulfilling and collaborative experience.”
“A key marker of a good story is if it takes you by surprise and keeps you entertained throughout. With Mess, we have a story that does not only that but makes you laugh at every step.” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “The movie has a refreshingly original premise and a unique set of delightful characters.”
As the film gears up for production, more details will be unveiled soon.