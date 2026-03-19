Alia Bhatt announces coming-of-age rom-com 'Don’t Be Shy’ for prime video

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced her upcoming production “Don’t Be Shy”, a coming-of-age film set to stream on Prime Video.

The actor is producing the film with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

“Ours is a small, passionate and new production company. Shaheen and I decided that we would like to give sunshine to films in the same way that films have given it to us.

‘Don’t Be Shy’ is a film that we cannot wait for audiences to see. At Eternal Sunshine, we have always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel unique,” the actor said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.