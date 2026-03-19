'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' opens to strong audience response; Ranveer Singh praised

MUMBAI: After months of anticipation, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” opened in cinemas nationwide on Thursday to a strong audience response, with viewers praising its story, action and performances—particularly that of lead star Ranveer Singh. The film released on the back of record advance bookings, with over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday, and follows the success of the first “Dhurandhar”, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.

Audiences who watched day one shows in Mumbai were largely impressed, with many calling the film a “paisa vasool” experience and some already planning repeat viewings.

“Five out of five. Please go watch it. It’s totally paisa vasool. Do not get up until the lights come on,” said one moviegoer who attended the first-day-first-show.

The enthusiasm was evident among viewers exiting theatres, with many refusing to reveal plot details while encouraging others to watch the film themselves.

“Amazing, fantastic. I will give it 10 out of 10. The action scenes were very good, the storyline was very strong, and people will love the twist at the end,” said another viewer, who singled out Singh’s performance as outstanding.

“He killed it, absolutely nailed it,” the viewer added.

The four-hour runtime, which some may consider daunting, did not appear to deter audiences.

“Very engaging. I usually get distracted, but this kept me hooked,” said one viewer who rated the film four-and-a-half out of five.