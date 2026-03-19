'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' opens to strong audience response; Ranveer Singh praised

MUMBAI: After months of anticipation, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” opened in cinemas nationwide on Thursday to a strong audience response, with viewers praising its story, action and performances—particularly that of lead star Ranveer Singh. The film released on the back of record advance bookings, with over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews on Wednesday, and follows the success of the first “Dhurandhar”, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.
Audiences who watched day one shows in Mumbai were largely impressed, with many calling the film a “paisa vasool” experience and some already planning repeat viewings.
“Five out of five. Please go watch it. It’s totally paisa vasool. Do not get up until the lights come on,” said one moviegoer who attended the first-day-first-show.
The enthusiasm was evident among viewers exiting theatres, with many refusing to reveal plot details while encouraging others to watch the film themselves.
“Amazing, fantastic. I will give it 10 out of 10. The action scenes were very good, the storyline was very strong, and people will love the twist at the end,” said another viewer, who singled out Singh’s performance as outstanding.
“He killed it, absolutely nailed it,” the viewer added.
The four-hour runtime, which some may consider daunting, did not appear to deter audiences.
“Very engaging. I usually get distracted, but this kept me hooked,” said one viewer who rated the film four-and-a-half out of five.
Another audience member added, “Many people made the mistake of leaving before the end. Don’t leave early. Stay till the end. The film is fire.” Another echoed the sentiment: “Don’t ask about the story—you have to watch it. The background score, characterisation, story and twists—this movie will earn 2,000 crore.”
Supporting performances, particularly from Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, were also praised as surprise highlights.
Director Dhar, who previously helmed “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and the first “Dhurandhar”, received widespread acclaim.
“No one can match the director right now,” said one audience member. Another added, “The detailing by the director is at a peak level. I want him to make more movies like this, like Uri.”
Several film personalities who attended early screenings also shared positive reactions.
Actor Allu Arjun described the film as “patriotism with swag” and said it would “make every patriot proud.”
Priety Zinta also posted on X, sharing a photo with Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist Major Iqbal. “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and all I want to say is ‘Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho’. Direction, acting, music, editing, story, casting and every other department is mind-blowing,” she wrote, adding that even her mother wanted to watch the film again.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda said, “Something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. Bharat Maata ki Jai!” expressing his appreciation for the cast and crew.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari, operating deep inside Pakistan. The sequel charts Mazari’s rise in the Karachi underworld while tracing the origins of the man behind the cover.
Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also feature in the film, which has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
While the film has largely received unanimous praise, it has also sparked criticism on social media over its depiction of the Centre’s 2016 demonetisation move. A key sequence features archival footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, framing the decision as a strategic step to curb counterfeit currency allegedly linked to the ISI.
The scene has gone viral, with some users criticising the makers. One user on X wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 is justifying demonetisation in the film. Seriously? Let films remain films—don’t turn them into propaganda.” Another user said they would not watch the film, citing concerns about its portrayal of the economic impact of demonetisation.
Industry insiders and trade analysts expect the film to set new box office records, with many projecting day one gross collections to exceed Rs 100 crore.