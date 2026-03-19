Kunal Kemmu joins hands with Chirag Nihlani to launch Drongo Films

Meanwhile, Chirag Nihlani, who started working as an executive producer with the 2003 film Talaash… The Hunt Begins, has since worked as a creative producer on films like Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost, Azhar, and A Flying Jatt. Notably, Chirag is also the son of eminent film producer Pahlaj Nihlani, who produced many successful films in the 80s and 90s, like Aankhen, Shola aur Shabnam, and Aag Hi Aag.