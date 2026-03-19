Kunal Kemmu joins hands with Chirag Nihlani to launch Drongo Films

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, known for his work in Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone and Lootcase, is now collaborating with Chirag Nihlani to launch a new production house. The two have decided to name it Drongo Films.
With Drongo Films, Kunal and Chirag aim to back stories that are entertaining, engaging, and driven by strong storytelling – the kind of films that strike the perfect balance between creativity and entertainment.
Kunal, who began his career as a child artist with films like Zakhm and Raja Hindustani, did his first lead role in Kalyug (2005). Two years, Kunal also made his directorial debut with the wacky comedy Madgaon Express, which received acclaim from both critics and audience.
Meanwhile, Chirag Nihlani, who started working as an executive producer with the 2003 film Talaash… The Hunt Begins, has since worked as a creative producer on films like Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost, Azhar, and A Flying Jatt. Notably, Chirag is also the son of eminent film producer Pahlaj Nihlani, who produced many successful films in the 80s and 90s, like Aankhen, Shola aur Shabnam, and Aag Hi Aag.
More details about the production banner and their maiden project are yet to be announced.