It is a natural progression of the story: Shahid Kapoor on 'Farzi 2'

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Thursday said he instantly resonated with the script of season two of his acclaimed crime-thriller series, Farzi.

Kapoor, who has begun filming for the second chapter of the Prime Video show, said he is having great fun.

"I've been waiting to start season two for the last two years, and I'm so excited that it is finally happening. I can't wait to see how it unfolds. We've already started shooting, and this is one of the favourite characters I have ever played. It is my favourite show," the actor said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.

"And whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but it also feels very much like a natural progression of the story," he said.

"I love the fact that they have developed it organically," Kapoor added.

"It almost felt as though I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season. As an artist, that organic connectivity always resonates with me. It is going to be a lot of fun," he said.

The first season of Farzi, released in 2023, featured Kapoor in the role of Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist who is propelled into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting after creating the perfect fake currency note.

It is helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Nidimoru said, "We were racking our brains to come up with the best possible sequel.

We have found it. This will be grittier, darker, and a little crazy. We have amazing actors on board, and we are blessed to work with them."

"The characters from the previous season will continue their journey, and some new characters will also be introduced.

We are glad to be back with the same team," Krishna DK said.

Released on Prime Video, the show also starred Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and marked Kapoor’s OTT debut.