Prakash Raj takes swipe at 'Dhurandhar 2' praise as South stars hail Ranveer Singh-starrer

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Prakash Raj has publicly questioned the wave of praise coming from leading South Indian stars for director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, even as the film continues to draw widespread acclaim following its release on March 19.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj responded to a user's post highlighting that actors Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu had all praised the film, while asking whether any Bollywood stars had done the same.

Reacting to the tweet, Raj wrote, "Signs of Obligations are spreading South too .. #justasking."

In another post, the actor shared a clip of a Bluetooth speaker playing the classic song Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar from Hum Dono, featuring Dev Anand and Sadhana.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Me .. Bahut door (very far) from #Dhurandhar ....are you #justasking."

Prakash Raj's remarks come amid an outpouring of appreciation from some of Indian cinema's most prominent actors.

Mahesh Babu described 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as "an explosion executed with perfect precision," praising Ranveer Singh's performance as "the finest version" of the actor. He also commended Aditya Dhar's direction, along with R. Madhavan's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music.

Allu Arjun described the film as "patriotism with swag," applauding its "clap-trapping moments" and technical brilliance, and expressing pride in Ranveer Singh's performance.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jr NTR called the film a "storm" for Indian audiences and lauded Ranveer Singh's "absolute masterclass on screen". He also highlighted the performances of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, while acknowledging the franchise's foundation laid by Akshaye Khanna in the first instalment.

Vijay Deverakonda struck a patriotic tone in his post, writing, "Something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture," while calling Dhar a "mad genius" and praising the ensemble cast.