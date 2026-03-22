Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' earns Rs 339.27 crore at box office

NEW DELHI: Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", starring Ranveer Singh, has crossed Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office within three days of its release.

Also featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on Thursday and is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release "Dhurandhar".

The film had a record-breaking opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 339.27 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. The gross collection is Rs 404.54 crore.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.