Divya Dutta on the effect a short film on marital rape left on her: I went to the washroom and broke down

I think Kamlesh represents an Indian woman we all find in ourselves. When I heard the character, I was totally sold because there are little parts of her in each one of us. There is a child in every one of us that needs to be protected and loved and nurtured and she is also the woman who has the power in the house and who feels insecure when a new ‘bahu’ comes in. She is the one who is dancing around in the house and suddenly something happens and she has to fight for what is right and all of her established life is now at stake. It's a choice she makes and her character arc is thus so relatable.