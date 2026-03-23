Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath on joining Arasan: I was genuinely stunned, it felt so surreal

Interestingly, Jibin did ask the director how he was cast, more out of curiosity than anything else. The answer, he says, genuinely surprised him. “He told me he had seen Dies Irae and Kalamkaval… but what truly surprised me was that he had even noticed me in Kishkindha Kaandam,” he shares. While he remains tight-lipped about his role in Arasan, he does say it is “strong and important”. The project also sees him sharing screen space with major names, including Silambarasan, with whom he shot his very first scene. Speaking about the experience, he adds, “He’s a brilliant actor and such a grounded person… There’s no starry air around him at all.” Jibin is also set to appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi, an actor he has long admired.